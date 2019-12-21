UrduPoint.com
Facebook Removed Dozens OF Accounts For Impersonating Politicians In Georgia - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Facebook Removed Dozens OF Accounts for Impersonating Politicians in Georgia - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Facebook said in a statement on Friday that it  has removed a network of social media accounts from the country of Georgia for impersonating media outlets and political figures.

"Today, we removed 39 Facebook accounts, 344 Pages, 13 Groups and 22 Instagram accounts as part of a domestic-focused network that originated in the country of Georgia," the statement said.

Facebook explained that the individuals behind the network used fake accounts to impersonate "political parties, public figures, activist groups and media entities" to target local audiences.

In an unconnected action, Facebook also removed another network consisting of 610 accounts, 89 Facebook Pages, 156 Groups and 72 Instagram accounts that originated in Vietnam and the United States.

Facebook said the company is focused at present on Vietnam as well as on Spanish- and Chinese-speaking audiences globally.

