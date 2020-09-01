Facebook Removes 13 Russia-Linked Accounts Focused on US, Others - Company Statement

Facebook has removed 13 allegedly Russia-linked accounts focused on affairs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Algeria and Egypt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday

"We removed a small network of 13 Facebook accounts and two Pages linked to individuals associated with past activity by the Russian internet Research Agency (IRA)," the statement said.

"This activity focused primarily on the US, UK, Algeria and Egypt, in addition to other English-speaking countries and countries in the middle East and North Africa."