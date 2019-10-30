UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Removes 40 Accounts In Russia Allegedly Targeting Africa - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:47 PM

Facebook Removes 40 Accounts in Russia Allegedly Targeting Africa - Statement

Facebook on Wednesday removed dozens of pages and accounts that it said were linked to three networks in Russia engaged in foreign interference in the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Facebook on Wednesday removed dozens of pages and accounts that it said were linked to three networks in Russia engaged in foreign interference in the Central African Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon.

"Today, we removed three networks of accounts, pages and groups for engaging in foreign interference - which is coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign actor - on Facebook and Instagram," Facebook said. "They originated in Russia and targeted Madagascar, Central African Republic, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Sudan and Libya."

Facebook said its investigation connected the three networks to entities associated with Russian financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who was previously indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller on allegations of meddling in the 2016 US election. Prigozhin denies any wrongdoing, and Russia has strongly rejected US allegations of interference in the vote.

The accounts associated with the three networks "typically posted about global and local political news including topics like Russian policies in Africa, elections in Madagascar and Mozambique, election monitoring by a local non-governmental organization and criticism of French and US policies," Facebook said.

The company added that the accounts had attracted up to 475,000 followers and had spent some $77,000 in online advertisements.

Facebook has repeatedly removed accounts and pages originating in Russia, including several belonging to Russian media outlets. Russian officials have said Facebook's accusations make no sense and amount to censorship.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of foreign meddling, saying the US allegations of interference in the 2016 vote were invented to excuse the loss of the Democratic candidate and to deflect public attention from actual instances of fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Africa Corruption Russia Vote Facebook Company Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Cameroon Libya Mozambique Madagascar Central African Republic 2016 Media From Instagram

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

6 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

17 minutes ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques receives Abdullah bi ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA partners with Brand Dubai to transform Dubai ..

51 minutes ago

OAS to Begin Bolivian Presidential Election Result ..

4 minutes ago

EU Expects Serious Discussions, Results From Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.