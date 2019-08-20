UrduPoint.com
Facebook Removes 5 Chinese-Based Accounts That Allegedly Focused On Hong Kong - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

US social media giant Facebook said in a press release on Monday that it removed five Chinese-based accounts and other pages that allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics focused on Hong Kong

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US social media giant Facebook said in a press release on Monday that it removed five Chinese-based accounts and other pages that allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics focused on Hong Kong.

"Today, we removed seven Pages, three Groups and five Facebook accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong," Facebook said in the release. "The individuals behind this campaign engaged in a number of deceptive tactics, including the use of fake accounts.

..They frequently posted about local political news and issues including topics like the ongoing protests in Hong Kong."

The release added that although people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, the company's investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government. The company launched the probe based on a tip from Twitter, the release said.

