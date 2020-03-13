Facebook Removes Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia, Finds No Election-Related Activity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Social media company Facebook in a statement said it has removed fake accounts allegedly linked to Russia but did not find activity focused on the US elections.

"Today, we removed 49 Facebook accounts, 69 Pages and 85 Instagram accounts for engaging in foreign influence... on Facebook, Instagram and other internet platforms," the company said in the statement on Thursday.

The company said the accounts were operated by local nationals in Ghana and Nigeria on behalf of individuals in Russia and targeted mostly people in the United States.

No activity to influence the US elections was found, the company said. It added that the accounts mostly posted content focusing on topics about African-American history, fashion, celebrity gossip, LGBTQ issues, police brutality, oppression, among other matters.

US media reported on Thursday that Twitter also removed 71 accounts operating out of Ghana and Nigeria with alleged links to Russia.

Russia has repeatedly rejected all accusations by the United States regarding Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs.