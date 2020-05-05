UrduPoint.com
Facebook Removes Accounts From Russia, Iran For Allegedly Peddling Disinformation

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Facebook Removes Accounts From Russia, Iran for Allegedly Peddling Disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Facebook removed accounts from Russia and Iran for allegedly carrying disinformation targeting domestic audiences within their respective countries, the social media giant said in a report on Tuesday.

"This month, we removed eight networks of accounts, Pages and Groups. Two of them - from Russia and Iran - focused internationally and the remaining six - in the US, Georgia, Myanmar and Mauritania - targeted domestic audiences in their respective countries," Facebook said.

On the Russia-based, network, Facebook said it removed 46 pages, 91 accounts, two groups, and one Instagram account. The network posted in Russian, English, German, Spanish, French, Hungarian, Serbian, Georgian, Indonesian and Farsi, it said.

"Our investigation linked this activity to individuals in Russia, the Donbass region in Ukraine and two media organizations in Crimea - NewsFront and SouthFront. We found this network as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region," Facebook said.

On the Iranian network, Facebook said it removed 118 pages, 389 accounts, 27 groups, and six Instagram accounts focused on Algeria, Bangladesh, Bosnia, Egypt, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

