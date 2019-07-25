UrduPoint.com
Facebook Removes Over 1,500 Accounts In Russia, Ukraine, Honduras, Thailand - Official

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 07:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Facebook has removed over 1,500 pages, groups and accounts located Russia, Ukraine, Honduras and Thailand for violating the company's policies on coordinated inauthentic behavior or spam, the company's Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said on Thursday.

"In the past week, we removed multiple Pages, Groups and accounts that were involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram," Gleicher said in a press release. "We found four separate, unconnected operations that originated in Thailand, Russia, Ukraine and Honduras."

The majority of the removals occurred in Honduras, where Facebook said it took down 181 accounts and 1,488 pages that were involved in domestic-focused coordinated inauthentic activity in Honduras.

In Ukraine, the company removed 18 accounts, nine pages and three groups for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior. Facebook said that the accounts originated primarily in Russia and focused on Ukraine.

"The Page administrators and account owners posted content about Ukrainian politics and news, including topics like Russia-Ukraine relations and criticism of the Ukrainian government," the release said.

In addition, ahead of last week's election in the Ukraine, the social media network removed 83 accounts, two pages, 29 groups and five Instagram accounts that originated in Russia and Ukraine's Luhansk region.

Aside from the coordinated efforts uncovered in Ukraine, Facebook said it removed a further 12 accounts and 10 pages in Thailand that focused primarily on Thailand and the United States. Some of this activity has been linked to an individual associated with New Eastern Outlook, a Russian government-funded journal based in Moscow, according to the release.

The social media company has faced increasing pressure from government around the world to make sure its platform is not used to spread misinformation.

