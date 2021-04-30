UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Removes Page Of RT's Redfish For Posts Commemorating Holocaust, Nazi Defeat

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:16 PM

Facebook Removes Page of RT's Redfish for Posts Commemorating Holocaust, Nazi Defeat

Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, said on Friday that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, said on Friday that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards.

"Facebook deleted our page on the grounds that our posts commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of Italian fascism violate it's community standards. Yet another left wing media is being censored at a time when the far-right is rising worldwide. #FacebookBringBackRedfish," Redfish tweeted.

Sputnik learned from RT that the page, with as many as 800,000 followers, was removed due to posts that included historical photos of the execution of Benito Mussolini, the founder and leader of Italy's National Fascist Party, as well as the atrocities committed by the Nazis in concentration camps.

Both posts were timed to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the fall of the Mussolini regime in Italy and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

"Coincidence or not, just a week ago, Georgetown University, which is close to the US ruling elite, published an article about the success of Russian propaganda in Redfish. The article indicated that the pro-Palestinian anti-imperialist views of Redfish were promoting the Kremlin's agenda," RT told Sputnik.

In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September 2020, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti account. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews website and in March it deleted an interview on RT France with an EU lawmaker from the right-wing National Rally party for alleged violation of its community standards.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter France German Georgetown Same Italy March September December 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

18,980 more coronavirus patients recover in Punjab ..

1 minute ago

China to launch pilot program to promote HPV vacci ..

1 minute ago

US Consulate establishes US-Pakistan friendship Ga ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia gets Sinopharm doses after authorizing u ..

3 minutes ago

Finland to finance post-Covid stimulus with debt

3 minutes ago

Russia detains Navalny lawyer on criminal charges

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.