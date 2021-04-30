Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, said on Friday that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, said on Friday that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards.

"Facebook deleted our page on the grounds that our posts commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of Italian fascism violate it's community standards. Yet another left wing media is being censored at a time when the far-right is rising worldwide. #FacebookBringBackRedfish," Redfish tweeted.

Sputnik learned from RT that the page, with as many as 800,000 followers, was removed due to posts that included historical photos of the execution of Benito Mussolini, the founder and leader of Italy's National Fascist Party, as well as the atrocities committed by the Nazis in concentration camps.

Both posts were timed to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the fall of the Mussolini regime in Italy and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

"Coincidence or not, just a week ago, Georgetown University, which is close to the US ruling elite, published an article about the success of Russian propaganda in Redfish. The article indicated that the pro-Palestinian anti-imperialist views of Redfish were promoting the Kremlin's agenda," RT told Sputnik.

In recent months, Russian media often find their social media accounts blocked. In September 2020, Twitter downgraded the search results' status of the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti account. Twitter has previously done the same with RT and Sputnik accounts. In December, Facebook blocked the account of the Baltnews website and in March it deleted an interview on RT France with an EU lawmaker from the right-wing National Rally party for alleged violation of its community standards.