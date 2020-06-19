Facebook Removes Trump Ads With Nazi Symbol - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Facebook has taken down US President Donald Trump's campaign advertisement for featuring a red inverted triangle - a symbol used by the Nazis to designate their political opponents at concentration camps, the company's Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said on Thursday.

"We don't allow symbols that represent hateful organizations or hateful ideologies unless they are put up with context of condemnation. You obviously want to be careful to allow someone to put up a symbol to condemn it, or to discuss it. But in a situation when we don't see either of those we don't allow it on the platform and we will remove it," Gleicher told the House Intelligence Committee.

The ad was labeled as posted by Team Trump and paid for by Trump Make America Great Again Committee. Deleted from the main page, it is still viewable on Facebook's Ad library.

The red triangle, used in Nazi concentration camps for identification of communists, social democrats and other political opponents of the Hitler regime, illustrated a text lashing out at "dangerous mobs of far-left groups." Trump has repeatedly accused them of fueling anti-racism protests across the country, which sometimes were marred with violence and looting.