MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Facebook has removed a video about a drug against the coronavirus from the official account of the RT Arabic broadcaster.

The broadcaster said it had received a notification from Facebook that the video telling the story of the first batch of COVID-19 medicine delivered to Russian hospitals was removed due to an alleged violation of community standards regarding misinformation that could cause physical harm.

At the same time, RT said that the packaging of the medicine was clearly shown on the footage, leaving "any misinformation of users of the social network out of the question.

"Facebook bowled a strike and deleted an RT video in Arabic about a COVID-19 drug that is being delivered to Russian hospitals. Our purely informative video was on the website for three weeks and gathered hundreds of thousands of views," RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said, commenting on the incident.

Simonyan added that Facebook dismissed the broadcaster's appeal, deeming the one-year ban fair.