Facebook Removing Impeachment Whistleblower's Name From Its Platform - Spokesperson

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Facebook is removing all mentions of the purported impeachment whistleblower's name from its platform, a company spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

"We are removing any and all mentions of the potential whistleblower's name and will revisit this decision should their name be widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The Facebook spokesperson added that any mention of the potential whistleblower's name violates the company's "coordinating harm policy," which prohibits content exposing a witness, informant or activist.

Media reports and President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. have named the whistleblower as Eric Ciaramella, who was the Director for Baltic and Eastern European Affairs for the National Security Council during the Obama administration but now works as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency.

On Wednesday, Trump Jr. in a statement via Twitter identified Ciaramella by name and accused him of political bias.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into the whistleblower's allegation that Trump abused the power of the office during a July 25 phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by using security assistance as leverage to pressure him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

