MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Facebook on Saturday restored the account of RT's Redfish project, a day after it was taken down for posting photos that the social networking giant deemed in breach of its community standards.

The posts that Facebook moderators flagged pictured Holocaust victims and Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

They marked the anniversary of liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and the defeat of Italian fascism. Another post contained a video of neo-Nazis harassing Latino youths in Las Vegas.

RT said that the Facebook page of Redfish, a Berlin-based project that bills itself as a leftist source of news on marginalized events around the world, was brought back with a warning and could be removed again if its content was found to violate Facebook rules three times.