Facebook Says Adding Labels to Posts by US Presidential Hopefuls to Say Vote Count Ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Facebook said Wednesday it would label posts bu both US presidential candidates on Facebook itself and Instagram to explain that the ballots were still being counted.

US President Donald Trump declared that he had been re-elected in his address at the White House earlier in the day.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," the company said on its Facebook Newsroom Twitter feed.

The campaign of Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden said it was still confident of victory.

A candidate need 270 members of the electoral college to win the election. According to the latest CNN projection, Biden has 220 so far, Trump has 213. According to FOX news projection, Biden has 238 so far, Trump 213.