UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Says Adding Labels To Posts By US Presidential Hopefuls To Say Vote Count Ongoing

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Facebook Says Adding Labels to Posts by US Presidential Hopefuls to Say Vote Count Ongoing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Facebook said Wednesday it would label posts bu both US presidential candidates on Facebook itself and Instagram to explain that the ballots were still being counted.

US President Donald Trump declared that he had been re-elected in his address at the White House earlier in the day.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," the company said on its Facebook Newsroom Twitter feed.

The campaign of Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden said it was still confident of victory.

A candidate need 270 members of the electoral college to win the election. According to the latest CNN projection, Biden has 220 so far, Trump has 213. According to FOX news projection, Biden has 238 so far, Trump 213.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Twitter White House Company Trump Instagram

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges motivational lectures for students, ..

14 minutes ago

Farmers will gather again to protest for their rig ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria S ..

26 minutes ago

Mina Rashid bags &#039;Middle East&#039;s Leading ..

41 minutes ago

TV anchor Arnab Goswami says he has been beaten by ..

57 minutes ago

People of Determination design, develop wheel choc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.