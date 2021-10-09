Facebook Says Aware of Second Outage in a Week, Working to Restore Service

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Social media site Facebook says that it is aware of reports of users having trouble accessing their apps and products and is working to restore service in the second major outage for the platform this week, the company said on Friday in a tweet.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products.

We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a tweet.

Facebook and other apps under the corporate umbrella including Whatsapp and Instagram experienced worldwide outages on Monday due to what the company's engineers described as a disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.