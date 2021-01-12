Facebook Says Deleting 'Stop the Steal' Contents After Unrest at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Facebook said that following the unrest in Washington, DC last week, it has decided to remove "Stop the Steal" contents that promote US President Donald Trump's allegations he won the 2020 election but was deprived of victory by his political opponents due to a massive fraud.

"We are now removing content containing the phrase "Stop the Steal" under our Coordinating Harm policy from Facebook and Instagram. We removed the original Stop the Steal group in November and have continued to remove Pages, groups and events that violate any of our policies, including calls for violence," Facebook said in a statement on Monday.

Facebook added that it has already removed a significant number of posts and it may take some time to scale up the enforcement of its decision.

"We've been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue.

But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence in [Washington] DC, we're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration," Facebook said.

The company earlier suspended indefinitely Trump's account and said that it is keeping a pause on all advertisements in the United States about politics or elections.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election.