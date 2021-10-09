Facebook Says Fixed Issue That Caused Second Outage This Week

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Facebook issued a statement announcing it had resolved the issue that caused the outage earlier in the day making it the second major accident this week.

"Sincere apologies to anyone who wasn't able to access our products in the last couple of hours. We fixed the issue, and everything should be back to normal now," Facebook said via Twitter on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Facebook acknowledged its users were having trouble accessing the network's apps and products and said was working to restore service in the second major outage for the social media platform this week.

Facebook and other apps under the corporate umbrella, including Whatsapp and Instagram, experienced worldwide outages on Monday due to what the company's engineers described as a disruption in operations caused by configuration changes on backbone routers.

