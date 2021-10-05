Facebook Says Has No Evidence User Data Was Compromised As a Result of Downtime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook, while commenting on recent issues in the operation of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said it has no evidence that user data was compromised due to the outage.

Earlier, Privacy Affairs, amid reports about disruption of social networking services, reported that the private and personal information of more than 1.

5 billion Facebook users is being sold on a popular hacking-related forum.

"We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime," Facebook said in a statement on its website.