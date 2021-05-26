Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Over 150 Covert Campaigns in Past 4 Years

US social media giant Facebook announced on Wednesday that it has prevented some 150 campaigns aimed at manipulative and covert influence of users over the past four years, many of them sourced from Russia and Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) US social media giant Facebook announced on Wednesday that it has prevented some 150 campaigns aimed at manipulative and covert influence of users over the past four years, many of them sourced from Russia and Iran.

"Platforms like Facebook have unique visibility into such behavior when it takes place on our services, and are best suited to uncover and remove these surreptitious, often highly adversarial campaigns. This is why from 2017 through mid-2021, we have taken down and publicly reported on over 150 covert influence operations that violated our policy against Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior ("CIB")," the report said. "They originated from over 50 countries worldwide and targeted both foreign and domestic public debate."

According to the report, the source of such covert campaigns - 27 CIB networks - is most often located in Russia, followed by Iran with 23 CIB networks, Myanmar with 9 CIB networks, the US with 9 CIB networks and Ukraine with 8 CIB networks.

Facebook noted that of the more than 150 CIB operations it has taken down around the world to date, some half of them focused on social media users in the US, a smaller proportion focused on users in foreign countries, and the rest targeted people both in the US and abroad.

"Despite the fact that public discourse in the US shifted from focusing on foreign operations in 2017-2019 to focusing on domestic operations in 2020, we continued to see significant portions of all three types, and a steady rise in mixed targeting from 2018 through 2020," the report added.

Facebook said earlier this month that it has removed from its platform nine coordinated networks from six nations during the month of April. Content policy enforcement removed 1,565 Facebook accounts, 141 accounts from the company's Instagram subsidiary, 724 pages and 63 groups, the release said.

Earlier this year, the company's Vice-President of Integrity Guy Rosen said that Facebook has removed more than 1.3 billion fake accounts from its platform between October and December of 2020 in an effort to tackle misinformation.

The first half of Donald Trump's presidency was overshadowed by a probe by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied meddling in the US election, saying the allegations were invented to excuse the election loss of a presidential candidate as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption. Trump has also repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, calling an ongoing investigation into the allegations a political witch hunt that has not produced evidence in two years.

Mueller's final report on his Russia investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election.