Facebook Says It Targets Entire User Groups for Hate Speech of Individual Members

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Facebook said in a press release that it has extended its campaign against hate speech with a policy that will put entire groups on 30 days probation for members' posts, with the entire group banned if the group administrator continues approving offensive messages.

"For members who have any Community Standards violations in a group, their posts in that group will now require approval for the next 30 days. This stops their post from being seen by others until an admin [group administrator] or moderator approves it. If admins or moderators repeatedly approve posts that violate our Community Standards, we will remove the group," the release said on Thursday.

The new rules mark the latest in a series of steps by Facebook to police content on its platform.

In the past year, Facebook removed about 12 million pieces of content in groups for violating policies on hate speech, 87 percent of which platform monitors or algorithms discovered as opposed to posts flagged by offended users, the release said.

"That's what we do for posts within groups. When it comes to groups themselves, we will take an entire group down if it repeatedly breaks our rules or if it was set up with the intent to violate our standards," the release added.

Facebook said it had banned more than 1 million groups in the past hear for violating the platform's hate-speech policies, according to the release.