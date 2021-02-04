Facebook Says Its Services Limited in Myanmar After Military Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Facebook said on Thursday that its services had been limited in Myanmar following the military takeover in the southeastern Asian nation.

"We are aware that access to Facebook is currently disrupted for some people," a spokesperson for the social network told the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The spokesperson called on the military authorities of Myanmar to restore connectivity so that people could communicate with each other again.

Myanmar's military launched a coup on Monday morning and detained State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD). The military announced a one-year state of emergency in the country, vowing to "take action" against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.