Facebook Says Malicious Hackers 'Scraped' Data From 530 Million Users Prior To Sept 2019

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

Facebook Says Malicious Hackers 'Scraped' Data From 530 Million Users Prior to Sept 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Facebook said prior to September 2019 data was scraped from more than 530 million of its users.

"On April 3, business Insider published a story saying that information from more than 530 million Facebook users had been made publicly available in an unsecured database.

We have teams dedicated to addressing these kinds of issues and understand the impact they can have on the people who use our services. It is important to understand that malicious actors obtained this data not through hacking our systems but by scraping it from our platform prior to September 2019," the social media giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

