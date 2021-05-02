UrduPoint.com
Facebook Says Recent Ban On RT's Redfish Account Imposed By Mistake

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Facebook Says Recent Ban on RT's Redfish Account Imposed by Mistake

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Access to the Facebook page of Redfish, a subsidiary of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly, was restricted by mistake by automated tools and has already been restored, the social media giant's representative told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Friday, Redfish said that Facebook had deleted its page for posting archive photos commemorating the Holocaust and the defeat of the Fascist regime in Italy, deemed by the social media giant as a violation of its community standards.

"Access to the account of RT Redfish on Facebook was restricted by mistake by our automated tools and is now restored," the representative said, adding that Facebook apologizes for the inconvenience.

