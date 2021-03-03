UrduPoint.com
Facebook Says Removed 5 'Inauthentic' Networks From Iran, Russia, Thailand

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:50 PM

Facebook Says Removed 5 'Inauthentic' Networks From Iran, Russia, Thailand

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Facebook said on Wednesday that it removed last month five "inauthentic" networks from Russia, Iran, Thailand and Morocco.

"In February, we removed five networks from Thailand, Iran, Morocco and Russia," Facebook said in a report.

Facebook explained that two Iranian networks primarily targeted people outside of Iran, while three other networks, from Thailand, Morocco and Russia, were focusing on domestic audiences. This includes almost 1,500 Facebook accounts, several hundreds of groups, pages and dozens of Instagram accounts.

Facebook said it has communicated with industry partners, researchers and policymakers on this matter.

The company also said it detected and blocked the attempts of several military-linked network in Myanmar to re-establish their presence on Facebook after an earlier removal.

"These repeat violations over the past few years... led to our broader decision to ban the Myanmar military from Facebook and Instagram, which we shared last week," the report read.

