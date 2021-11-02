UrduPoint.com

Facebook Says Removed 'Inauthentic' Network In Nicaragua Targeting Domestic Audiences

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:03 AM

Facebook has removed an "inauthentic" network in Nicaragua which targeted domestic audiences and was allegedly linked to the government, the social media company announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Facebook has removed an "inauthentic" network in Nicaragua which targeted domestic audiences and was allegedly linked to the government, the social media company announced on Monday.

"Nicaragua: We removed a network of 937 Facebook accounts, 140 Pages, 24 Groups and 363 Instagram accounts in Nicaragua.

This operation targeted domestic audiences in that country and was linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party," Facebook said.

One portion of the network was located via Facebook's internal investigation, while another portion was found "as a result of reviewing public reporting about some of this activity," it added.

