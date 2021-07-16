Facebook Says Removed Scores of Accounts Linked to Iranian Cyber-Espionage Campaigns

Facebook on Thursday said it took down scores of accounts linked to an Iranian group conducting cyber espionage campaigns on the social media site

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Facebook on Thursday said it took down scores of accounts linked to an Iranian group conducting cyber espionage campaigns on the social media site.

"Today, we're sharing actions we took against a group of hackers in Iran to disrupt their ability to use their infrastructure to abuse our platform, distribute malware and conduct espionage operations across the internet, targeting primarily the United States," Facebook said in a press release.

This group, known as Tortoiseshell, was previously reported to mainly focus on the IT industry in the middle East, but Facebook claims to have found them targeting personnel and companies in the defense and aerospace industries in the US, and to a lesser extent in the UK and Europe.