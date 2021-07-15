UrduPoint.com
Facebook Says Removed Scores Of Accounts Linked To Iranian Cyber Espionage Campaigns

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Facebook has taken down a number of accounts linked to an Iranian group conducting cyber espionage campaigns on the social media site, the company said on Thursday.

"Today, we're sharing actions we took against a group of hackers in Iran to disrupt their ability to use their infrastructure to abuse our platform, distribute malware and conduct espionage operations across the internet, targeting primarily the United States," Facebook said in a press release.

The group, known as Tortoiseshell, was previously reported to mainly focus on the IT industry in the middle East, but Facebook claims to have found them targeting personnel and companies in the defense and aerospace industries in the United States and to a lesser extent in the United Kingdom and continental Europe.

Facebook said that the group engaged in a larger, cross-platform campaign that involved creating fake online accounts that were then used to contact targets, build trust and get them to click on malicious links that enabled spying.

Facebook explained that the fake websites to which the victims were redirected were used to steal their login credentials for corporate and personal email, collaboration tools and social media. They were also able to obtain information about people's devices, software and networks they connected to in order to deliver malware, including keystroke loggers, Facebook said.

Much of the malware used in the campaign was developed by a Tehran-based IT company with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and some of the company's current and former executives have ties to companies currently under US sanctions, it added.

