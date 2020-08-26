UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Says To Roll Out 'News' Feature In Multiple Countries Over Next 6 Months To Year

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Facebook Says to Roll Out 'News' Feature in Multiple Countries Over Next 6 Months to Year

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Facebook announced on Tuesday that it was planning to roll out its "News" feature in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil, over the next six months to a year after what it described as a strong start in the United States.

"The US launch of Facebook News marked a new chapter in our relationship with the news industry and it's off to a strong start," the social media giant said in a posting. "Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally. We aim to launch Facebook News in multiple countries within the next six months to a year and are considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil."

Varying from the story links posted by its users, the News feature is built with publisher feedback and insights from people, and will be  a "personalized destination for news within Facebook", the company said.

"Helping publishers reach new audiences has been one of our most important goals, and we've found over 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed," the release said.

Benefiting financially from having their content on Facebook has been a challenge for news producers, already hit by dwindling media advertising budgets. The company seemed aware of this, saying it will pay to have content published in every country where it rolled out its News feature.

It said consumer habits and news inventory vary by country, and that it will work closely with news partners to customize the product in each place while "honoring publishers' business models."

Related Topics

India Business Social Media Facebook France Company Traffic Germany Progress Brazil United Kingdom United States Media From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

15 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

15 minutes ago

Motorway Police trace wallet containing Rs 47000, ..

15 minutes ago

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.