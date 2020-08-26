Facebook Says to Roll Out 'News' Feature in Multiple Countries Over Next 6 Months to Year

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Facebook announced on Tuesday that it was planning to roll out its "News" feature in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Brazil, over the next six months to a year after what it described as a strong start in the United States.

"The US launch of Facebook News marked a new chapter in our relationship with the news industry and it's off to a strong start," the social media giant said in a posting. "Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally. We aim to launch Facebook News in multiple countries within the next six months to a year and are considering the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil."

Varying from the story links posted by its users, the News feature is built with publisher feedback and insights from people, and will be a "personalized destination for news within Facebook", the company said.

"Helping publishers reach new audiences has been one of our most important goals, and we've found over 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed," the release said.

Benefiting financially from having their content on Facebook has been a challenge for news producers, already hit by dwindling media advertising budgets. The company seemed aware of this, saying it will pay to have content published in every country where it rolled out its News feature.

It said consumer habits and news inventory vary by country, and that it will work closely with news partners to customize the product in each place while "honoring publishers' business models."