UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Says Took Action Against Hackers In China Targeting Dissidents, Mostly Uyghurs

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

Facebook Says Took Action Against Hackers in China Targeting Dissidents, Mostly Uyghurs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Facebook has taken action against a group of hackers in China who were targeting dissidents, mostly Uyghurs from Xinjiang province, the company's head of Cyber Espionage Investigations Mike Dvilyanski and Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said on Wednesday.

"Today, we're sharing actions we took against a group of hackers in China known in the security industry as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye - to disrupt their ability to use their infrastructure to abuse our platform, distribute malware and hack people's accounts across the internet.

They targeted activists, journalists and dissidents predominantly among Uyghurs from Xinjiang in China primarily living abroad in Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia, Canada and other countries," Dvilyanski and Gleicher said in a statement.

Facebook disrupted the Chinese hackers' operation by blocking malicious domains from being shared on its platform, took down the group's accounts and notified the targeted individuals.

Related Topics

Internet Australia Syria Turkey China Canada Facebook Company United States Kazakhstan From Industry

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

31 minutes ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

8 seconds ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

9 seconds ago

Myanmar Martial Law in Areas Near Yangon Prompts E ..

11 seconds ago

Nigeria, Western allies stage naval drills in pira ..

12 seconds ago

Lebanese Hospitals in Urgent Need of Oxygen For Pa ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.