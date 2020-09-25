UrduPoint.com
Facebook Says Took Down 3 Russia-Originated Social Media Networks

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Facebook has removed three networks allegedly originating from Russia and primarily focusing on affairs in Syria and Ukraine, the company's Head of Security Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a statement.

"We removed three separate networks for violating our policy against foreign or government interference which is coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) on behalf of a foreign or government entity. These networks originated in Russia," Gleicher said on Thursday.

Facebook removed a total of 242 users, 41 Pages, 19 Groups and 45 Instagram accounts, the statement said.

Aside from Ukraine and Syria, the content targeted users from several states neighboring Russia with a small portion targeting the United States and the United Kingdom, the statement said.

Some of the fake accounts were used to portray seemingly independent media outlets and to drive online users to off-platform sites, the statement said.

Facebook pointed out in the release that the suspended networks and accounts had a "very limited following" at the time of the takedown.

Gleicher said Facebook is actively monitoring potential leaks released through the platform ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations of interfering in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of Moscow's foreign policy.

