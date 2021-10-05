UrduPoint.com

Facebook Says Unlikely Outage Of Platforms Caused By Cyberattack - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

Facebook Says Unlikely Outage of Platforms Caused by Cyberattack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook employees said that the ongoing major outage across its platforms was unlikely to be caused by a cyberattack, media reported on Monday.

Two Facebook Security team members who spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity said the technology behind WhatsApp and Instagram, also affected by the outage, was different enough to allow one hack to affect all of them at once.

The company's internal communications platform, Workplace, also went down which prevented most employees at Facebook from doing their jobs.

Related Topics

Technology Facebook Company New York Media All From WhatsApp Instagram Jobs

Recent Stories

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

53 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

1 hour ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..

2 hours ago
 DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers ..

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.