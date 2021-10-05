Facebook Says Unlikely Outage of Platforms Caused by Cyberattack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Facebook employees said that the ongoing major outage across its platforms was unlikely to be caused by a cyberattack, media reported on Monday.

Two Facebook Security team members who spoke to the New York Times on condition of anonymity said the technology behind WhatsApp and Instagram, also affected by the outage, was different enough to allow one hack to affect all of them at once.

The company's internal communications platform, Workplace, also went down which prevented most employees at Facebook from doing their jobs.