Facebook Says Vigilant Over Posts Inciting Violence Ahead of Chauvin Trial Verdict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Facebook announced on Monday a set of measures in the runup to the verdict of Derek Chauvin to curb posts that may lead to civil unrest or violence, including posts that celebrate or mock the death of George Floyd.

The trial of Chauvin has entered its concluding stages, with closing arguments beginning Monday and the jury's deliberation and verdict expected as early as this week. The hearings come amid week-long protests over the police killing of unarmed Black man Daunte Wright near Minneapolis on April 11.

"Our teams are working around the clock to look for potential threats both on and off of Facebook and Instagram so we can protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence," the post said. "We are also working to protect the memory of George Floyd and members of the Floyd family from harassment and abuse.

Under our policies, we will remove content that praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death."

Facebook promised in the post it will allow people to discuss, critique and criticize the trial and the attorneys involved but will remove pages, groups, Instagram accounts, and events that contain calls to take up arms or violate community policies on violence and hate speech.

The social network said it considers George Floyd an involuntary public figure and therefore applies a higher level of protection to all posts about his death while Derek Chauvin is considered by Facebook a voluntary public figure, which means that only severe attacks will be removed, the post explained.