Facebook Sees No Foreign Meddling In Floyd Protests - Official

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:00 AM

Facebook Sees No Foreign Meddling in Floyd Protests - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Facebook has not seen any foreign actors using its platform to interfere in the recent protests over the death of George Floyd, the social media giant's cybersecurity policy chief, Nathaniel Gleicher, told reporters.

On Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said foreign actors have been meddling in the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.

The African American man died in police custody in Minnesota last week in an incident that sparked nationwide protests.

"We have been actively looking and we haven't yet seen foreign interference or domestic coordinated inauthentic behavior targeting these protests," Gleicher said as quoted by The New York Times on Friday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said Barr's claims are another attempt to explain internal problems via external factors.

