Facebook Services Restored After Worldwide Outage Friday - Spokesperson

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Facebook has restored services on its platform after a temporary outage that affected users around the world, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

"Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services...

We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

Big social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, which have been acquired by Facebook, also experienced global outages earlier in the day, according to the outage monitoring service Downdetector.

The outages took place around 5:35 p.m. GMT, according to Downdetector.

More Stories From Technology

