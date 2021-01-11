UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Facebook Shuts Down Accounts of Several Ugandan Officials Ahead of Election - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Facebook has shut down the accounts of numerous Ugandan government officials ahead of the African country's upcoming general election in three days' time, a representative from the social media giant told the AFP news agency on Monday.

"This month, we removed a network of accounts and pages in Uganda that engaged in CIB (Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour) to target public debate ahead of the election," Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook's head of communication for sub-Saharan Africa, said in an email to the agency.

The pre-election campaign in Uganda has been marred by violence as 10 candidates look to gain enough votes to remove long-time leader Yoweri Museveni from power.

At least 50 people died this past November when riots broke out as opposition figure and singer Bobi Wine, who uses his stage name, was arrested after submitting his paperwork to run in the presidential election.

Museveni has served as Uganda's president since taking office in 1986 following a five-year conflict.

