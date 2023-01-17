UrduPoint.com

Facebook Shuts Down 'RT in Russian' Page - Broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Facebook (banned in Russia as extremist) has shut down the largest Russian-language media page on the platform, RT in Russian, on Monday, with the account now being unavailable to subscribers and not showing in the search results.

"Facebook shut down RT in Russian page without any explanation.

The page has more than 2 million followers, making it one of the largest Russian-language media pages on Facebook. We expect a response from the customer service team," RT said in a statement.

When clicking on the page link, an inscription that the content is not available appears, the broadcaster said.

The West has rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Russia after it started its military operation in Ukraine, which has also affected Russian-language media that the EU and the US claim are state propaganda spreading fake news.

