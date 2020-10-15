UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Shuts N.Zealand Party's Page Before Vote Over 'misinformation'

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 12:47 PM

Facebook shuts N.Zealand party's page before vote over 'misinformation'

Facebook said it shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand on Thursday for allegedly spreading misinformation, just days out from a general election

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Facebook said it shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand on Thursday for allegedly spreading misinformation, just days out from a general election.

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation on our platforms about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm," a spokesperson for the social media giant told AFP.

"We removed Advance New Zealand/New Zealand Public Party's Facebook Page for repeated violations of this policy."

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Lead From Share Election 2018 New Zealand

Recent Stories

PCB says National T20 Cup player has complained ab ..

20 minutes ago

Struggling Virgin Australia hires first female CEO ..

4 minutes ago

China's Inflation Up by 1.7% in September - Bureau ..

4 minutes ago

MPA Arsalan Taj Ghumman for strict action against ..

4 minutes ago

Waqas, Abdullah, Akhlaq keep Central Punjab's hope ..

8 minutes ago

China inflation eases further as farms recover fro ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.