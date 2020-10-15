Facebook said it shut down the page of conspiracy-embracing political party Advance New Zealand on Thursday for allegedly spreading misinformation, just days out from a general election

"We don't allow anyone to share misinformation on our platforms about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm," a spokesperson for the social media giant told AFP.

"We removed Advance New Zealand/New Zealand Public Party's Facebook Page for repeated violations of this policy."