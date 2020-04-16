Facebook steps up fight against virus fakery

Facebook announced Thursday its many users will see tailor-made warnings highlighting facts about the coronavirus pandemic, after being accused of failing to counter the spread of outlandish conspiracy theories

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Facebook announced Thursday its many users will see tailor-made warnings highlighting facts about the coronavirus pandemic, after being accused of failing to counter the spread of outlandish conspiracy theories.

The leading social media platform has already been publishing fact-checking articles about the global outbreak through its partnerships with media organisations, including one with Agence France-Presse.

"We will also soon begin showing messages in news Feed to people who previously engaged with harmful misinformation related to COVID-19 that we've since removed, connecting them with accurate information," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

The messages will pop up in the relevant language for users who have previously clicked on or shared virus disinformation, and point them to authoritative sources like the World Health Organisation.

The new service goes beyond warnings that Facebook says it slapped on about 40 million posts related to the virus in March alone, following reviews of the posts by independent fact-checkers such as AFP.

"When people saw those warning labels, 95 percent of the time they did not go on to view the original content," Zuckerberg said.