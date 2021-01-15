Facebook Sues 2 Hackers in Europe for Theft of Personal Data From User Browsers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Facebook sued two hackers in Europe who created a browser extension that secretly collected user personal data, the social media giant said on Thursday.

"We are seeking a permanent injunction against defendants and demanding that they delete all Facebook data in their possession," Facebook said in a statement.

The hackers developed browser extensions and made them available on the Chrome store. They then misled users into installing the extensions with a privacy policy that claimed they did not collect any personal information, the release said.

At least four of the extensions featured hidden code that functioned like spyware, not only collecting personal data from Facebook but also from the browsers on infected computers, the release added.

The lawsuit filed in Portugal accuses the two defendants - not identified other than with the code Names Oink and Stuff - of violating terms of that nation's Database Protection Law, according to the release.