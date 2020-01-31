UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Takes Steps To Combat Online Misinformation About Novel Coronavirus

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:00 PM

Facebook takes steps to combat online misinformation about novel coronavirus

U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc.hasThursday it is taking measures to fight false claims or misinformation about novel coronavirus spreading on its platform and Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc.hasThursday it is taking measures to fight false claims or misinformation about novel coronavirus spreading on its platform and Instagram.

Facebook said it will limit misinformation about novel coronavirus on Facebook and Instagram and provide users with correct and accurate content about the virus from international health agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and its global third-party partners.

"We will also start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them," Facebook said.

Facebook announced the new measures after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared earlier in the day the novel coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Facebook said it is coordinating with health organizations and researchers of Harvard University to offer its users accurate information about the current situation, including guidance from the WHO.

Related Topics

World Facebook From Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

32 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

35 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

7 minutes ago

Over 200,000 youth applies for PM's Hunarmand Paki ..

7 minutes ago

Italy declares state of emergency over coronavirus ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.