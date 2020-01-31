Facebook takes steps to combat online misinformation about novel coronavirus

U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc.hasThursday it is taking measures to fight false claims or misinformation about novel coronavirus spreading on its platform and Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc.hasThursday it is taking measures to fight false claims or misinformation about novel coronavirus spreading on its platform and Instagram.

Facebook said it will limit misinformation about novel coronavirus on Facebook and Instagram and provide users with correct and accurate content about the virus from international health agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and its global third-party partners.

"We will also start to remove content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations and local health authorities that could cause harm to people who believe them," Facebook said.

Facebook announced the new measures after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared earlier in the day the novel coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Facebook said it is coordinating with health organizations and researchers of Harvard University to offer its users accurate information about the current situation, including guidance from the WHO.