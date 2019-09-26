UrduPoint.com
Facebook Tightens Political Advert Rules For Singapore

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:12 PM

Facebook tightens political advert rules for Singapore

Facebook on Thursday introduced strict criteria for political ads on the social network in Singapore to prevent the spread of misinformation as the city-state gears up for elections

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Facebook on Thursday introduced strict criteria for political ads on the social network in Singapore to prevent the spread of misinformation as the city-state gears up for elections.

Faced with criticism the site has been used to manipulate polls, Facebook has been tightening rules on such adverts around the world, from the United States to India.

Those advertising in Singapore about elections and politics on Facebook or its Instagram app will now have to first confirm their identity and location, and disclose who is responsible for the ad, the social network said.

They must also provide information such as a phone number, email or website, said Katie Harbath, Facebook's public policy director.

