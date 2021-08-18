UrduPoint.com

Facebook, TikTok Say Will Keep Bans On Content Promoting Taliban

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:12 PM

Facebook, TikTok Say Will Keep Bans on Content Promoting Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Facebook and TikTok said they would not lift bans on content promoting Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) after the movement took control of Afghanistan, the CNBC reported citing the statement by social media giants.

"The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organization under U.S. law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies," Facebook stated as quoted by CNBC.

The Taliban has been banned from Facebook for several years, with all accounts maintained on behalf of the Taliban removed. A special team of Afghan nationals are working with Facebook to facilitate the identification of accounts glorifying the Islamist movement, the Facebook representative added.

TikTok also said it had designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization and would continue removing the content promoting the movement.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

