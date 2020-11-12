Facebook to Continue Temporary Ban on Election-Related Ads - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Social media giant Facebook will continue to temporarily ban election-related advertisements at least for another month, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The temporary pause for ads about politics and social issues in the US continues to be in place as part of our ongoing efforts to protect the election," the statement said. "Advertisers can expect this to last another month, though there may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner."

Google also extended its temporary ban on election-related advertisements for the coming weeks.

The companies have extended the bans to prevent any confusion about the US election as official results have yet to be announced.

The mainstream media has projected Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the US presidential election. However, President Donald Trump claims he is the winner but that the election has been stolen from him through a massive election fraud scheme.

Trump has filed several legal challenges over allegations of voter fraud and refuses to concede.