Facebook to Create 500 Tech Jobs in London by End of 2019 - Vice President

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Facebook will create 500 more technology jobs in London , including a hundred in artificial intelligence (AI), the US firm's vice president for Europe , Nicola Mendelsohn, said Wednesday.

"I'm incredibly pleased to announce we're creating 500 new tech jobs in London by the end of 2019, with 100 of these in AI," she tweeted from the London Tech Week conference.

Facebook said in a statement it would open a new engineering office in Soho, bumping up to 3,000, the number of people employed across its three London sites.

London is Facebook's biggest engineering hub outside the United States. By the end of the year, 1,800 people will be employed in technology and engineering at the three offices, the company said.