Facebook to debunk climate change myths in expanded hub

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Facebook said Thursday it would expand its climate information hub and direct its users to experts to debunk myths and hoaxes in the field in a ramped up effort to fight misinformation.

The social media giant said it has added a section to its climate hub that features "facts that debunk common climate myths" and will rely on climate communication experts from the George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, and the University of Cambridge.

The information hub is already available in France, Germany, Britain and the United States, and is being expanded to Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan.

"Along with expanding the center, we're improving it. We added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths," Facebook said.

"We already direct people to the Climate Science Information Center when they search for climate-related terms, and will keep doing that where the center is available. In countries where it isn't, we will soon direct people to the UN Environment Programme, a leading global environmental authority."bur-rl/dw