Facebook to Do Everything It Can to Restore Services in Russia - Meta Executive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Facebook will do everything it can to restore service in Russia after the Russian government decided to block access to the social media platform in the country, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said on Friday.

"We will continue to do everything we can to restore services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action," Clegg said in a statement.