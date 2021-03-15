UrduPoint.com
Facebook To Label Vaccine Posts With Safety Information From WHO - Facebook

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Facebook to Label Vaccine Posts With Safety Information From WHO - Facebook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Facebook Inc. announced on Monday that it has stepped up its efforts to block the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on its platforms by adding labels to vaccine-related posts containing information on their testing, registration and other safety measures.

"We're continuing to expand our efforts to address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation by adding labels to Facebook and Instagram posts that discuss the vaccines. These labels contain credible information about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines from the World Health Organization," the company stated in the blog post.

The labels will be first available in English, Spanish, Indonesian, Portuguese, Arabic and French with more languages to follow. In the upcoming weeks, all posts related to COVID-19 will also be labeled accordingly, the company noted.

Users will be additionally provided with information screens about COVID-19 and vaccines before posting to help them make an informed decision about what to share.

Facebook also announced its plans to expand the operations of its COVID Information Center. First, the company has been working on a tool for the US citizens that will show available dates and centers for vaccination and provide a link to sign for an appointment. It will also make the COVID Information Center available to Instagram users.

According to the company, other measures to promote vaccination will include cooperation with local health authorities and governments on WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccines and analysis of real-time aggregate trends in COVID-19 vaccinations.

