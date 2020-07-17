UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook To Launch Own TikTok Competitor In Over 50 Countries - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Facebook to Launch Own TikTok Competitor in Over 50 Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Facebook is set to launch Instagram Reels application, its answer to Chinese social network Tiktok, in over 50 countries, including the United States, the NBC broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Instagram Reels has already been launched in Brazil, France, Germany and more recently in India, where Facebook's app became available just days after New Delhi banned TikTok, among other Chinese applications.

Just like TikTok, Facebook's app also allows users to make and share 15-second video clips.

Other features of Instagram Reels are also almost identical to those of TikTok.

According to NBC's sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, Instagram Reels will be launched in the US, the United Kingdom, Japan and Mexico, among 50 countries. The app will be available in the US reportedly in early August.

The news comes while TikTok is facing increased scrutiny in the US over privacy concerns. US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have confirmed that Washington was weighing a ban on the Chinese app.

Related Topics

India China Washington Facebook France Trump Germany New Delhi Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States Mexico August Share Instagram Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

1 hour ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.