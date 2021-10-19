Facebook to Pay $14Mln in Fines, Payment to Victims in Discrimination Case - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million, including up to $9.5 million to eligible victims of the company's alleged discrimination, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a release on Tuesday.

"Under the DOJ settlement, Facebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million to the United States, pay up to $9.

5 million to eligible victims of Facebook's alleged discrimination, and train its employees on the anti-discrimination requirements of the INA (Immigration and Nationality Act)," the release said.

The Justice Department said the civil penalty and backpay to victims marks the largest fine and monetary award its Civil Rights division has ever recovered in the 35-year history of the US anti-discrimination law.