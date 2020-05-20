TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Facebook will pay a $6.5 million penalty following a settlement with Canada's competition watchdog, which concluded that the tech giant violated existing privacy laws, Canada's Competition Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Facebook Inc. will pay a $9 million [US$6.5 million] penalty after the Competition Bureau concluded that the company made false or misleading claims about the privacy of Canadians' personal information on Facebook and Messenger," the statement said.

Facebook will also absorb the costs of the Competition Bureau's investigation that amount to $358,921, the statement added.

The Competition Bureau explained Facebook violated Canada's Competition Act by leaving users with the impression that they could control privacy settings, all the while sharing users' personal data with certain third-party developers.

Facebook's malpractice continued through to 2018, despite claims that it ceased in 2015, the statement said.