Facebook To Pay Over 50 Mln USD To Graphic Reviewers For Psychological Trauma

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Facebook has agreed to pay 52 million U.S. dollars to its content moderators who have developed psychological trauma from their jobs by viewing and checking violent images on the platform, plaintiffs' lawyers said Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Facebook has agreed to pay 52 million U.S. Dollars to its content moderators who have developed psychological trauma from their jobs by viewing and checking violent images on the platform, plaintiffs' lawyers said Tuesday.

The settlement involves over 10,000 former and current content moderators, who will get up to 50,000 dollars in medical costs if they are diagnosed with a condition such as post-traumatic stress disorder, said the lawyers.

The lawsuit, filed in 2018, said that Facebook failed to properly protect its graphic reviewers -- most of them being third-party contractors -- against psychological and other damages resulted from "repeated exposure to graphic material such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty, murder and other disturbing images.

""The harm that can be suffered from this work is real and severe. This settlement will provide meaningful relief," said plaintiff attorney Steve Williams.

In a statement, the company said it is "grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone. We're committed to providing them additional support through this settlement and in the future."

